UPDATE 2-Abbott's third-quarter earnings edge past Street

* Abbott adj. profit beats Street by 1 cent, rev in-line
* St. Jude CEO expects Abbott deal to close by year-end
* Abbott shares fall 2 pct premarket
(Adds conference call details, background)
Oct 19 Abbott Laboratories, which is
acquiring St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, reported
a quarterly profit that edged past estimates as strength in its
medical devices business more than offset a decline in its
nutrition unit.
The company has been focusing on its device and diagnostics
businesses this year. Apart from the St. Jude deal, Abbott is
buying molecular diagnostic company Alere Inc for $5.80
billion.
The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company's stock was down
about 2 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
St. Jude, which also reported its quarterly results, posted
a quarterly adjusted profit of 99 cents, missing the average
Wall Street estimate by 2 cents.
St. Jude is facing multiple challenges including an
investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over
claims that its heart devices are riddled with defects that make
them vulnerable to fatal cyber hacks.
The company has sued short-seller Muddy Waters and cyber
research firm MedSec Holdings after the two firms brought the
alleged vulnerabilities to light.
St. Jude Chief Executive Michael Rousseau, on a
post-earnings conference call, said he expected Muddy Waters to
continue to "mislead" investors and patients about the cyber
safety of its devices.
Last week, the company said it would recall some of its
400,000 implanted heart devices due to risk of premature battery
depletion, a condition linked to two deaths in Europe.
Muddy Waters released several videos on Wednesday morning
that claimed to be demonstrations of how attacks could be
launched on St. Jude's implanted heart devices.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm claims in the
videos, which were posted on a new website set up by Muddy
Waters, www.profitsoverpatients.com. A St. Jude spokeswoman said
the company had not verified the claims in the new videos.
St. Jude continues to expect the Abbott deal will be
completed by the end of the year. The two companies on Tuesday
announced a $1.12 billion deal to sell some of their devices to
Japan-based Terumo Corp, an important step toward
completing the acquisition.
Abbott's Alere deal is also in trouble with Alere suing the
company, alleging that Abbott was dragging its feet on key
antitrust submissions to sabotage the acquisition.
Abbott reported a net loss from continuing operations of
$329 million, or 24 cents per share, primarily due to an
adjustment of 66 cents per share associated with Abbott's equity
investment in Mylan NV.
The company sold its generic drugs business catering to
developed markets to Mylan in 2014.
Excluding items, Abbott earned 59 cents per share, on sales
of $5.30 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents per
share and revenue of $5.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Ransdell Pierson
in New York and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)