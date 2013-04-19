版本:
Russia rejects Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Petrovax

MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's government commission on foreign investment has rejected U.S. Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Russian pharmaceutical producer Petrovax, the head of the Russian antitrust regulator said on Friday.

"The commission has reviewed the question about the sale to U.S. company Abbott of Petrovax Pharm. As a result of very lengthy discussion the U.S. company was denied to make this deal," Igor Artemyev, head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), told reporters.

Abbott Laboratories filed for permission to buy the Russian vaccine developer and producer last year.

Abbott Laboratories spokeswoman Irina Gushchina said the company had not received any official information regarding the state of its application.
