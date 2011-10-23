Abbott shares to rise 10 pct before split -Barron's

Oct 23 Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) shares should jump at least 10 percent before the company completes its split, according to Barron's.

Abbott on Wednesday announced plans to split into two companies: a pharmaceutical and biotech company and a diversified products company.

Abbott shares closed the week with a gain of 3.5 percent, ending at $53.84 on Friday.

"The muted market reaction offers investors an opportunity to jump into the stock, which should be at least 10 percent higher by the time the split occurs," Barron's said in its Oct. 24 edition.

Abbott now trades at 12 times projected 2011 operating profit of $4.64 per share, Barron's said, but should trade at a mid-teens multiple.

The financial paper cited bullish analyst projections, such as Goldman Sachs' Jami Rubin, who has a $59 price target on the combined franchise, as well as comments from Chief Executive Mike White, who said the new Abbott will have "sustainable" double-digit earnings growth. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)