Abbott dissolving stent has lower angina rate vs metal stent -study

Sept 14 Abbott's Absorb dissolving heart
stent proved as safe and effective one year after being placed
in a diseased artery as the company's market-leading Xience drug
coated metal stent with a significantly lower rate of chest
pain, according to data presented at a medical meeting on
Sunday.
Absorb works in the same way as traditional heart stents,
propping open arteries that have been cleared of blockages to
restore normal blood flow. But unlike metal stents that remain
permanently in place, Absorb softens over several months and
dissolves in two to three years, allowing the treated artery to
regain more normal flexibility to expand and contract.
In the 501-patient study called Absorb II - the first
randomized head-to-head trial using Absorb - the stent
technology was found to be as good as, or non-inferior to,
Xience, researchers said.
The most notable difference observed after one year in the
European study was the rate of angina, a type of chest pain
associated with diminished blood flow to the heart. Angina can
add to healthcare costs, requiring repeat doctor or hospital
visits and the use of more diagnostic testing. It can also
hamper patient activity.
Over the course of the year, the rate of angina in patients
who received Absorb was 16.4 percent versus 25.6 percent for
Xience patients, which was viewed as statistically significant.
"The lower rate of chest pain observed in people treated
with Absorb is a promising finding that shows that Absorb may
offer people unique quality of life benefits beyond the
excellent clinical outcomes already offered with drug eluting
stents," Dr. Patrick Serruys, the study's lead investigator who
presented the data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular
Therapeutics (TCT) meeting in Washington, said in a statement.
The combined rate of death for any cause, all heart attacks
and the need for repeat procedures was 7.3 percent for Absorb
and 9.1 percent for Xience. The target lesion failure rate - a
composite of cardiac death, heart attack caused by a reblockage
of the vessel and need for another procedure - was 4.8 percent
for Absorb and 3.0 percent for Xience.
The rate of definite or probable stent thrombosis - a blood
clot forming at the site of the stent - was 0.9 percent for the
dissolving device, researchers reported.
Absorb is approved in Europe, but Abbott said it believes
many doctors were waiting for data from a randomized trial to
ensure confidence in the device, which had been previously
tested in single arm studies.
"We wanted to put it head-to-head against what is considered
best in class technology," John Capek, Abbott's head of medical
devices said, referring to the company's Xience stent.
A similar U.S. trial involving more than 2,200 patients
will be the basis of the company's application seeking approval
with the Food and Drug Administration expected to be filed in
the second half of 2015, Abbott said.
