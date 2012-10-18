Abbott, Reata kidney disease drug trial stopped

Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc said its partner Reata Pharmaceuticals was discontinuing a late-stage trial of their kidney disease drug based on safety concerns raised by an independent safety committee.

An independent data monitoring committee found excess serious adverse events and mortality in patients taking the drug, Abbott said in a regulatory filing.

Regulators were notified of the decision, and study sites and study participants were being informed, the company said.

The drug, bardoxolone methyl, was widely expected to be a major selling treatment and Cowen and Co had estimated it could generate annual sales of more than $1 billion in the overseas territories where Abbott has rights to the drug.