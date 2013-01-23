版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott Labs up in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Jan 23 Abbott Laboratories : * Abbott Labs up 1.2 percent to $33.29 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

