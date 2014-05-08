BRIEF-Abbott says committed to its established pharmaceuticals business

May 8 Abbott Laboratories :
* Company CFO, speaking at Deutsche Bank Healthcare conference:
* Says may be interested in geographically expanding medical
device business
* CFO says established pharmaceuticals (branded generics)
remain a core company
business
* CFO says established pharmaceuticals business is a
"fundamental leg" of
company because of abbott's focus on emerging markets
* CFO says company remains committed to established
pharmaceuticals business
* CFO says price austerity by European regulators regarding
branded generics is
"dissipating"
* CFO says company's diabetes business could get boost from
non-invasive
glucose monitoring devices