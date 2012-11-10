BRIEF-Trio of all-oral Abbott drugs produces high cure rates in hepatitis C mid-stage trial

Nov 10 Abbott Laboratories : * Says trio of its all-oral hepatitis c drugs produced unprecedented cure rates

in patients who failed prior therapy * Says strong results seen among those taking drug trio with or without

ribavirin, both for those having failed prior treatment and for new patients * Says company will proceed to late-stage trials with three drugs, based on

strong results seen in mid-stage 'aviator' trial * Says aims to be first company to market interferon-free drug regimen to

patients with most common, hardest-to-treat genotype 1 strain of hepatitis c

virus * Says four of 448 patients in 8-week, 12-week arms of trial discontinued

treatment due to adverse events * Says 93 percent of patients who failed prior therapy were cured after 12

weeks of taking trio of new drugs, plus ribavirin * Says no other marketed or experimental hepatitis c drugs have produced cure

rates above 50 percent in patients who failed prior treatment * Says 97 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients were cured of

hepatitis c virus after 12 weeks of drug trio, plus ribavirin * Says somewhat lower cure rates seen among patients taking drug trio, without

ribavirin anti-viral pill * Says 87 percent of previously untreated genotype 1 patients were cured after

12 weeks of its all-oral three drugs, without ribavirin