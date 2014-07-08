BRIEF-Abbvie increases offer for Shire by 11 pct

Canada's Precision Drilling posts bigger loss as costs rise
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.
July 8 Abbvie Inc:
* Statement regarding a revised possible offer
* Abbvie has increased its proposal to £22.44 in cash and 0.8568 ordinary shares of new Abbvie for each shire share
* Proposal is an approximately 11 percent increase from Abbvie's prior indicative proposal of £46.26
* Fourth proposal represents an indicative value of £51.15 1 as of July 7, 2014
* Revised indicative proposal increases ownership that will be held by Shire shareholders to about 24 percent of new holding company of combined group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ABBV.N SHP.L]
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone stocks headed for their best day in almost two years on Monday and the euro briefly vaulted to five-month peaks, after the market's favoured candidate won the first round of the French election, reducing the risk of another Brexit-like shock.
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)