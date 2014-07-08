版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie increases offer for Shire by 11 pct

July 8 Abbvie Inc:

* Statement regarding a revised possible offer

* Abbvie has increased its proposal to £22.44 in cash and 0.8568 ordinary shares of new Abbvie for each shire share

* Proposal is an approximately 11 percent increase from Abbvie's prior indicative proposal of £46.26

* Fourth proposal represents an indicative value of £51.15 1 as of July 7, 2014

* Revised indicative proposal increases ownership that will be held by Shire shareholders to about 24 percent of new holding company of combined group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ABBV.N SHP.L]
