BRIEF-AbbVie says interested in smaller "tuck in" acquisitions

Jan 30 AbbVie Inc :
* Sees additional $1 billion in sales over next 5 years from
emerging markets
* Says expects androgel sales in 2013 to grow by double digit
percentage range
* Says expects flat lupron sales in 2013, compared with 2012
* Says expects 2013 synthroid sales to grow in mid-single digit
percentage
range
* Says expects 2013 company sales somewhat above $18 billion
* Says expects 2013 research and development spending to be
about 14.5 percent
of company sales
* Says expects 2013 tax rate of 22 percent
* Says expects Q1 EPS, excluding special items, of $0.64 to
$0.66
* Says expects negative foreign exchange impact of 1 percent in
2013
* Interested in smaller "tuck in" acquisitions, not large deals
* Says expects "robust" growth of humira arthritis drug for
forseeable future
* Says expects new drugs to drive company growth by second half
of 2015