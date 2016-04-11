UPDATE 1-AbbVie/Roche drug gets U.S. approval for a rare type of leukemia

(Adds comments from FDA official and AbbVie CEO, details on
drug)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 11 AbbVie Inc won
U.S. regulatory approval on Monday for a new drug to treat
patients with a rare type of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a
blood cancer.
The drug, venetoclax, was approved for patients with a
genetic mutation known as 17p gene deletion, which is a marker
for a particularly aggressive form of CLL. Patients with the
disease survive an average of less than three years following
diagnosis.
AbbVie developed the drug with Roche Holding AG. It
will be marketed by both companies in the United States under
the brand name Venclexta, and by AbbVie elsewhere.
"Venclexta is the first approved medicine designed to
trigger a natural process that helps cells self-destruct," Roche
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandra Horning said in a statement.
The approval came well ahead of the FDA's late June action
date for a decision. The FDA granted "breakthrough" designation
to the drug last year, allowing it to be reviewed on a speedier
schedule than normal.
AbbVie said it was also studying the drug in a wider
population of patients with CLL, including those without a
genetic mutation who have failed previous therapies, and in
other blood cancers, including multiple myeloma.
Analysts on average estimate the drug could generate peak
annual sales of $1.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CLL is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults,
with about 15,000 new cases diagnosed each year, according to
the National Cancer Institute. Patients with a 17p deletion
account for about 10 percent of those with untreated CLL and
about 20 percent of those with relapsed CLL.
"These patients now have a new, targeted therapy that
inhibits a protein involved in keeping tumor cells alive," Dr.
Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's oncology division, said in
a statement.
In a trial of 106 patients with CLL patients with a 17p
deletion who had received at least one previous therapy, 80
percent experienced complete or partial remission of their
disease. The drug is a pill given once a day.
The approval "marks a major milestone for our company," said
AbbVie Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez.
Venclexta is the first cancer drug that AbbVie developed
in-house. Last year the company acquired Pharmacyclics for $21
billion, giving it control over the blood cancer drug Imbruvica.
Imbruvica is already approved to treat patients with CLL and
those who have a 17p deletion.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Additional reporting
by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)