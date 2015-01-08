UPDATE 1-AbbVie forecasts 2015 earnings largely above analysts' estimate

(Adds details)
Jan 8 AbbVie Inc forecast 2015 earnings
largely above analysts' average estimate, betting on its
recently approved hepatitis C drug and growth in its auto-immune
disease treatment, Humira.
The company said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of
$4.25-$4.45 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $4.32,
according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. health regulators approved Viekira Pak, AbbVie's
all-oral treatment for hepatitis C in December. The drug was
priced a bit below its huge-selling rival, Sovaldi, from Gilead
Sciences.
AbbVie's newly approved regimen is also cheaper than
Gilead's one-pill regimen that combines Sovaldi with another
drug and costs $94,500 for 12 weeks.
Viekira Pak costs $83,319, while Sovaldi is priced at
$84,000.
Viekira Pak's approval has sparked a battle between AbbVie
and Gilead for market share.
Express Scripts Holding, the largest U.S. pharmacy
benefit manager, chose in December to cover AbbVie's regimen
after negotiating a price discount below what Gilead had been
charging its commercial customers.
On the other hand, CVS Health Corp, another large
U.S. manager of drug benefits, said it would give preferred
status to Gilead's drug and cover Viekira only as an exception.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)