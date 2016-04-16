New AbbVie hepatitis C regimen shows high cure rates -studies

| April 16
April 16 An experimental once-daily combination
hepatitis C treatment being developed by AbbVie Inc
demonstrated very high cure rates across a wide range of disease
genotypes, according to data presented on Saturday, likely
giving the company a more competitive product if approved.
Cure rates of 97 percent to 100 percent over either eight or
12 weeks of treatment were achieved in the clinical trials with
the one pill, once-a-day combination of ABT-493 and ABT-530,
which use different methods to block virus replication.
The combination would provide greater convenience for a
wider variety of patients than AbbVie's Viekira Pak, improving
chances of making inroads into the market domination currently
enjoyed by Gilead Sciences Inc.
Viekira Pak, which is approved for genotype 1, the most
common form of the serious liver disease in the United States,
consists of four drugs and involves taking three pills in the
morning and one in the evening. It currently has only about 5
percent of the market, with Gilead owning about 90 percent.
Another AbbVie product treats genotype 4, which is most
common in Egypt and other parts of Africa.
The new one pill combination proved effective across the
spectrum of genotypes 1-6 in the midstage studies presented at a
European liver disease meeting in Barcelona.
In patients without cirrhosis who were not helped by an
older regimen, 97 percent of those with genotype 1 and 98
percent of those with genotype 2 had no detectable hepatitis C
virus in the blood 12 weeks after completing eight weeks of
therapy, which is considered cured.
Patients with genotype 3 and no cirrhosis receiving
treatment for the first time had a 97 percent cure rate with
eight weeks of therapy.
Cure rates of 100 percent were achieved with 12 weeks of
treatment in genotype 3 patients with cirrhosis, and in
non-cirrhotic patients with genotypes 4, 5 and 6.
"These new data show us the potential of ABT-493 and ABT-530
in genotype 3 patients new to therapy even with the added
complication of compensated cirrhosis," Dr. Paul Kwo, one of the
lead investigators and professor of medicine at the Indiana
University School of Medicine, said in a statement.
Cirrhosis, a form or severe scarring, is an indication of
advanced disease that can lead to diminished liver function or
liver failure.
The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, nausea
and diarrhea, the company reported.
