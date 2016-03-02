UK cost agency rejects leukaemia drug from J&J and AbbVie

LONDON, March 2 A new leukaemia drug viewed by
industry experts as a future blockbuster has been rejected by
Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which said
it could not be confident the medicine represented an effective
use of resources.
Imbruvica has a list price of 55,954.50 pounds ($78,000) a
year, although it is being offered at an undisclosed discount to
the National Health Service by European supplier Janssen, a unit
of Johnson & Johnson.
Janssen said on Wednesday it was "extremely disappointed" by
the draft recommendation from the National Institute for Health
and Care Excellence (NICE), which contrasted with decisions in
48 other countries to fund the medicine.
Imbruvica is the first in a new class of cancer drugs known
as Burton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Excitement over its
prospects prompted AbbVie to buy Pharmacyclics, which
developed the medicine with J&J, for $21 billion last year.
AbbVie expects it to sell $5 billion annually by 2020.
AstraZeneca, meanwhile, acquired a rival drug in the
same class by purchasing 55 percent of privately held Acerta
Pharma for $4 billion in December.
($1 = 0.7178 pounds)
