AbbVie leukemia drug impresses in early-stage trial

Dec 8 An experimental AbbVie Inc drug
for leukemia controlled or eliminated signs of the disease in
more than 80 percent of patients who had failed to benefit from
previous treatments, an unprecedented finding that could spur
use of the medicine for other cancers, researchers said.
The AbbVie drug, ABT-199, works by blocking a protein called
BCL-2 that allows cancer cells to overcome a natural mechanism
called programmed cell death, in which the body kills off
defective or cancerous cells.
AbbVie is developing the once-daily pill in partnership with
Roche Holding AG.
The favorable data was seen in a phase I, or early-stage,
trial involving 67 patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
who had not been helped by chemotherapy or relapsed from such
treatment.
The slowly progressing blood cancer, which mainly affects
people age 65 and older, occurs when white blood cells build up
in the blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes, causing them to
enlarge. About 15,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease
each year.
Some 84 percent of patients who took ABT-199 strongly
responded to the drug, with at least a 50 percent reduction in
signs of the disease. And 23 percent had complete remissions,
meaning all signs of the disease vanished.
"To achieve that magnitude of complete remission is
extraordinarily promising and unprecedented in this particular
type of leukemia, among patients with otherwise resistant
disease," Dr. John Seymour, a researcher with the Peter
MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia, said in a
telephone interview.
Seymour is scheduled to present data from his trial on
Tuesday at the annual meeting of the American Society of
Hematology (ASH) in New Orleans.
In the ongoing study, 72 percent of patients remain on the
drug and are well at or beyond 12 months of treatment, Seymour
said.
Seymour said patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia that
have failed to respond to therapy typically only live another 12
to 18 months. He said it was too early to say how patients in
his trial would fare.
One patient in the trial died from a complication of
treatment, called tumor lysis syndrome, in which killed cancer
cells build up in the bloodstream.
But Seymour said dosages of the drug are now slowly
increased during the first few weeks of treatment, a change that
has markedly decreased the lysis risk.
Otherwise, he said ABT-199 was very well tolerated, with
generally mild side effects such as nausea and diarrhea.
"For decades BCL-2 has been a sought-after target, but up
until now no other drugs have had the potency and precision of
ABT-199," Seymour said.
He said other malignancies, including cancers of the breast,
prostate and lung, are also fueled by BCL-2, and that ABT-199
may therefore have promise in treating them.
"This compound has that potential, but we're still at the
very early stages of testing it," Seymour said. "We're crawling,
but we're looking forward to where we may be running in the
future."