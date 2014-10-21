REFILE-RPT-AbbVie CEO Gonzalez loses Shire, but wins praise for gutsy move

(In Oct. 20 item, fixes typo in headline)
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK Oct 20 AbbVie Chief Executive
Officer Richard Gonzalez for three months led the charge to buy
Dublin drugmaker Shire for $55 billion, only to walk away from
the deal last week, but analysts and fund managers said he
deserves credit for trying and should remain at the helm of the
Chicago drugmaker.
The merger could have been a defining triumph for Gonzalez,
a quiet and low-profile manager who has been building an
ambitious lineup of experimental drugs since his company was
spun off in early 2013 from Abbott Laboratories. During his
decades at Abbott, Gonzalez seldom emerged from the shadow of
blustery Chief Executive Miles White, and the Shire deal gave
him a rare burst of limelight.
Investors were given no advance warning on Thursday, when
AbbVie recommended that its shareholders reject the Shire
transaction, and it agreed to pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup
fee.
"This came as a complete surprise both to investors and to
Shire and they have a legitimate gripe about how AbbVie handled
the communication," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal.
Although it could take AbbVie a long time to regain investor
trust, Gal predicted investors will not hold Gonzalez, 60,
personally responsible for the collapsed Shire deal because
circumstances changed in recent weeks.
By buying Shire and relocating the combined company to
Britain, AbbVie hoped to slash its corporate tax rate, in one of
the biggest such "tax inversions" attempted by any U.S. company.
And Shire's lucrative drugs for rare diseases and attention
deficit disorder would have lessened AbbVie's reliance on its
arthritis treatment Humira, the world's biggest-selling drug,
whose $13 billion in annual revenue comprise almost 60 percent
of AbbVie sales.
AbbVie late on Monday said its board pulled out of the deal
because of reinterpretations of tax law made on Sept. 22 by the
the U.S. Treasury Department, which would have destroyed
financial benefits of inversion deals.
"Treasury flipped it on its head, turning a very good deal
into a very bad one," Glenn Tilton, an independent director of
AbbVie, said in an interview on Monday.
Moreover, Tilton said Treasury left the door open for more
changes in tax law, which would have posed additional risk to
AbbVie and its shareholders.
JOB SAFE FOR NOW
Jeff Jonas, an analyst with Gabelli & Co, said Gonzalez' job
looks safe, as long as he continues to spearhead development of
experimental AbbVie treatments for hepatitis C, cancer,
endometriosis, multiple sclerosis and other drugs that could be
approved before Humira loses ground to generics in the next few
years.
"Overall he's done a great job diversifying the company away
from Humira," said Jonas, whose company sold its AbbVie shares
last year. "Their R&D portfolio is very strong." But Jonas said
AbbVie needs to remain on the hunt for other deals to bolster
its drug lineup.
In its agreement to buy Shire, AbbVie was likely unable to
renegotiate the terms of the merger in the case of extenuating
circumstances, such as changes in U.S. tax laws, because British
Takeover Panel rules are very stringent and don't allow for any
amendments to a deal structure once it is announced.
"Some shareholders will be disappointed in (Gonzalez')
performance," said Marshall Gordon, an analyst with ClearBridge
Investments, which holds 1 million shares of AbbVie. "But I
think he tried to put a good deal together and unfortunately the
government changed the rules midstream in a way that was hard to
predict."
Oliver Pursche, co-portfolio manager with Gary Goldberg
Financial Services, however, said Gonzalez' survival is anything
but assured.
"If AbbVie's stock rebounds and goes up, and Treasury gets
Congress to enact legislation that would make inversions
unattractive, Gonzalez will get some credit. But the ultimate
determinant will be the stock price, and that's a question that
won't be answered for six months or longer."
Gonzalez elevated his profile with the ambitious run at
Shire, said Raghuram Selvaraju, an analyst with Aegis Capital.
"Gonzalez was considered faceless until he came up with the
Shire idea," said Selvaraju. "By being so willing to up the
ante, he showed he's a gutsy guy."
AbbVie's final offer was equal to more than 10 times Shire's
annual sales, Selvaraju said, far richer than the typical
formula of 5 to 7 times annual sales for deals that Gonzalez
helped negotiate at Abbott during his 30-year career there,
including as head of pharmaceuticals, medical products and
hospital products.
Gonzalez, who rarely speaks with media, declined repeated
requests for an interview. A company official said no
photographs of the CEO were available for distribution, a clear
indication he prefers remaining in the shadows despite his
highly publicized near-deal with Shire.
