AbbVie says to reconsider recommendation for Shire acquisition

Oct 14 AbbVie Inc said it intends to
reconsider its recommendation to its shareholders to vote in
favor of the 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) merger with Shire
Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations.
Chicago-based AbbVie, which makes top-selling arthritis drug
Humira, is eager to buy Shire to reduce its U.S. tax bill by
moving its tax base to Britain and to diversifying its drug
portfolio.
However, the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled
harsher-than-expected changes late last month to its existing
rule book for on corporate "inversions," which have become a
cause of concern in Washington about the threat posed to the
U.S. corporate income tax base.
AbbVie also intends to reduce its reliance on Humira, the
world's top selling medicine which loses U.S. patent protection
in 2016.
AbbVie's said its board plans to meet on Oct. 20 to consider
whether to withdraw or modify its recommendation on the deal
with Shire.
"At this time, AbbVie's board of directors has not withdrawn
or modified its recommendation to AbbVie stockholders," the
company said on Tuesday.
Pfizer Inc tried to similar strategy earlier this
year when it made a bid for Britain's AstraZeneca plc
worth $118 billion, which was rejected.
Under British takeover rules, AbbVie has until July 18 to
announce a firm offer for Shire, extend the deadline for an
offer, or walk away.
Dublin-based Shire sells drugs for rare diseases.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)