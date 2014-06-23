AbbVie raises 2014 adjusted profit forecast

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 23 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc, which is trying to buy London-listed peer Shire, raised its 2014 adjusted earnings forecast, citing strong "business performance" that it expects to continue for the rest of the year.
The company now expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $3.06 to $3.16 per share, up from its prior view of $3.00 to $3.10.
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share