UPDATE 1-AbbVie CEO defends Pharmacyclics deal to skeptical investors

NEW YORK, March 5 AbbVie Inc chief Richard
Gonzalez fought two other drugmakers to "the bitter end" to buy
Pharmacyclics Inc for its hot-selling Imbruvica cancer
drug, but may have a harder time convincing investors it is
worth $21 billion.
Gonzalez, who took over as chief executive in early 2013,
has come under closer scrutiny after AbbVie abandoned a
$55 billion deal to purchase Shire Plc last year due to
new U.S. tax rules that wiped out much of the deal's rationale.
Since then, some shareholders have questioned how the
company will protect its best-selling drug Humira, for
arthritis, against new rivals when it loses patent protection in
late 2016. Others have criticized steep discounts AbbVie has
offered on its new hepatitis C drug, to win coverage from U.S.
health insurers.
AbbVie announced the Pharmacyclics deal late on Wednesday,
saying it would hurt company earnings this year and next, then
boost profits from 2017 and beyond. Company shares fell almost 6
percent.
"AbbVie is taking a hit today because of the dilution and
because they look a little desperate to do a deal," said Chris
Pultz, portfolio manager for Kellner Merger Fund, an arbitrage
fund that took a stake in Pharmacyclics on Thursday. "AbbVie
lost a little credibility" by paying top dollar for
Pharmacyclics, he said.
In a conference call, Gonzalez said Imbruvica will
eventually bring the company $7 billion in annual sales - ahead
of some Wall Street estimates - and boost a pipeline of
experimental cancer drugs that AbbVie hopes will be worth more
than $8 billion in combined sales each year.
That made it worth fighting for Pharmacyclics, he said.
Johnson & Johnson, a partner in developing Imbruvica,
was widely reported as a second bidder, while the identity of a
third suitor has not been confirmed.
"It was a highly competitive multi-round process," Gonzalez
told Reuters. "We bid against two large, sophisticated
pharmaceutical companies. And when disclosures come out, you'll
see the spread (between bids). I don't think we'll look
embarrassed."
Gonzalez said AbbVie became interested in Pharmacyclics
about 18 months ago, but didn't actively pursue a deal until
being informed in recent months that AbbVie was on a short list
of favored suitors.
Gonzalez met with Pharmacyclics CEO Bob Duggan in January,
followed by three other trips to California's Bay Area, where
the company is based. Bidding began about two weeks ago, he
said.
Gonzalez said Imbruvica would make AbbVie less reliant on
Humira, a $13-billion-a-year blockbuster. AbbVie said it has
also sought U.S. and European marketing approvals for an
improved formulation that could battle cheaper biosimilar forms
of Humira.
"It's a fundamental change in the formulation of Humira,"
Gonzalez said in an interview. "I wouldn't describe it as a
tweak." Asked if AbbVie intends to switch over current Humira
patients to the new formulation, Gonzalez said such a strategy
would make sense.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum wrote in a research note that
the new version of Humira would likely have an auto-injector
that would cause less pain than regular needles and might not
need refrigeration. Such improvements, he said, could lead 20
percent of current Humira patients to switch to the new product.
