AbbVie buys special review voucher for $350 mln

Aug 19 AbbVie Inc has bought a priority
review voucher from United Therapeutics Corp for $350
million that will allow it to accelerate the review process for
one of its drugs.
United Therapeutics received a rare pediatric disease
priority review voucher in March after its drug, Unituxin, was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat
neuroblastoma, the company said on Wednesday.
The voucher, which offers a plethora of incentives, makes
its holder eligible to have one of its drugs reviewed in six
months, compared to the standard 10 months.
AbbVie did not disclose its plans for the voucher.
The company has multiple drugs in late-stage development, as
well as therapies for which marketing applications have been
submitted, including treatments for cancer, multiple sclerosis
and diabetic nephropathy.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc was the first to
receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher in
February 2014 following the approval of its drug, Vimizim, to
treat a rare congenital enzyme disorder.
The company sold the voucher five months later to Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals and France's Sanofi SA for
$67.5 million, allowing the companies to reduce the lead Amgen
Inc had in the race to bring a new class of
cholesterol-lowering drugs to the market.
The French drugmaker earlier this year bought another
pediatric voucher from Retrophin Inc for $245 million,
after the latter received approval for its drug, Cholbam.
The pediatric disease priority review program takes off from
a similar program intended to help spur the development of new
drugs for neglected diseases.
