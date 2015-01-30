AbbVie says it will take meaningful share of hepatitis C market

Jan 30 AbbVie Inc's top executive said on Friday that the company's new hepatitis C treatment Viekira Pak has the potential to capture a "meaningful share" of the U.S. market, where it is competing against Gilead Sciences Inc .

AbbVie Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez told investors that more than 40 percent of managed care covered lives will have access to Viekira Pak and that it was the only drug covered for more than 20 percent of managed care lives.

The company, which has been in a market share battle with Gilead, said that 1,100 prescriptions were written through Jan. 16.

"This is well within our expectations at this stage of the launch," Gonzalez said.

He said that the company expects an annualized sales run rate of more than $3 billion by the end of 2015. It started shipping the drug in late December. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot, writing by Caroline Humer)