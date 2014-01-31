AbbVie 4th-quarter earnings slide, hit by generics competition

Jan 31 AbbVie Inc on Friday reported
lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by generic competition for
its medicines, but results matched Wall Street expectations.
The U.S. drugmaker, spun off early last year from Abbott
Laboratories Inc, said it earned $1.13 billion, or 70
cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $1.54
billion, or 98 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 82 cents per
share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global revenue totaled $5.1 billion and was also in line
with Wall Street expectations.