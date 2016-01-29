UPDATE 2-AbbVie quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall

(Adds analyst comment, product sales, updates shares)
Jan 29 Cost cuts helped U.S. drugmaker Abbvie
Inc report slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter
earnings on Friday, but shares slipped nearly 3 percent as
revenue fell short of expectations for a second time in the past
eight quarters.
Global sales of AbbVie's arthritis treatment Humira jumped
10.5 percent to $3.72 billion, even as a stronger dollar crimped
sales by 13 percent in markets outside the United States. And
sales of the company's new hepatitis C treatment, Viekira Pak,
jumped to $554 million from $469 million in the prior quarter.
Still, sales of both products came in slightly below Wall
Street analysts' forecasts, raising questions about the
sustainability of AbbVie's key products, Credit Suisse analyst
Vamil Divan said in a research note.
He said Viekira Pak, which faces tough competition from
potent drugs sold by Gilead Sciences Inc and other
drugmakers, did not appear on track to achieve the company's own
sales goal.
AbbVie earned a net profit of $1.52 billion, or 92 cents a
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, after a loss of $810
million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted revenue rose 24.4 percent to 6.36 billion, but was
below the average analyst estimate of $6.39 billion.
Excluding special items, AbbVie earned $1.13 per share,
slightly over the average analyst estimate of $1.12 cents.
Divan said AbbVie narrowly beat earnings forecasts due to
spending constraints.
Shares slipped 2.7 percent to $54.33 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)