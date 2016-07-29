UPDATE 2-Drugmaker AbbVie bumps up profit forecast on strong Humira sales

(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
July 29 AbbVie Inc posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, driven by
demand for its flagship drug Humira, and raised its earnings
forecast for the year.
Humira - the world's biggest-selling drug - generated about
$14 billion in sales last year and accounted for about 64
percent of AbbVie's net revenue in the quarter.
The drug, used to treat forms of arthritis and Crohn's
disease among other conditions, generated sales of $4.15 billion
in the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion,
compiled by Evercore ISI.
Humira's main patent lapses in December, opening the drug up
to potential competition from cheaper biosimilars being
developed by companies including Amgen Inc, Coherus
Biosciences Inc and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.
Amgen, as the first to seek U.S. approval, could end up
first to market, after an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration backed its copycat version earlier this
month.
AbbVie, however, has said numerous other patents will stave
off the introduction of biosimilar forms of Humira until at
least 2022.
"Much of the debate around AbbVie is on the longer-term
durability of Humira and on that point we expect nothing to
really change despite the strong quarter," Credit Suisse
analysts wrote in a note.
To be sure, AbbVie has been diversifying its portfolio to
reduce its overwhelming dependence on Humira. The company said
in April it would buy cancer drug developer Stemcentrx for $5.8
billion.
Last year, the suburban Chicago drugmaker bought
Pharmacyclics Inc and its half-ownership of cancer drug
Imbruvica for $21 billion.
AbbVie sells the drug with Johnson & Johnson and
said it brought in quarterly sales of $439 million, exceeding
the consensus estimate by $9 million.
AbbVie's hepatitis C treatment Viekira Pak, which competes
with drugs from Gilead Sciences Inc and Merck & Co Inc
, brought in sales of $419 million, versus the consensus
estimate of $411 million.
AbbVie raised its adjusted full-year profit forecast to
$4.73-$4.83 per share from its previous projection of
$4.62-$4.82.
For the second quarter ended June 30, net revenue rose 17.8
percent to $6.45 billion. On an adjusted basis, revenue was
$6.43 billion, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $6.2
billion.
Excluding special items, AbbVie earned $1.26 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate by 6 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
The drugmaker's stock was up about 1.4 percent in early
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)