AbbVie quarterly revenue rises 8.2 percent

Oct 28 AbbVie Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 8.2 percent, fueled by higher demand for its flagship treatment, Humira.

The drugmaker's net revenue rose to $6.43 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.94 billion, a year earlier.

Net profit rose to $1.6 billion, or 97 cents per share, from $1.24 billion, or 74 cents per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)