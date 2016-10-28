版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 19:48 BJT

AbbVie quarterly revenue rises 8.2 percent

Oct 28 AbbVie Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 8.2 percent, fueled by higher demand for its flagship treatment, Humira.

The drugmaker's net revenue rose to $6.43 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.94 billion, a year earlier.

Net profit rose to $1.6 billion, or 97 cents per share, from $1.24 billion, or 74 cents per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐