AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct

Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.

The company said on Friday net profit fell to $1.39 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $6.80 billion from $6.40 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)