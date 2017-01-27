UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates

(Adds details)
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted
revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to
lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer
treatment.
The company reported adjusted revenue of $6.78 billion in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below analysts' average
estimate of $6.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S/.
Sales of its cancer drug Imbruvica, which is also marketed
by Johnson & Johnson, and its hepatitis C treatment
Vikiera Pak fell short of consensus estimates, according to
Evercore ISI.
Sales of Humira, the company's arthritis treatment, rose
15.5 percent to $4.29 billion in the latest quarter, just ahead
of the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion, according to
Evercore ISI.
Humira, the world's biggest-selling drug, is also used to
treat Crohn's disease and psoriasis.
The company said on Friday net profit fell to $1.39 billion,
or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the suburban Chicago drugmaker
earned $1.20 per share, in line with the average analyst
estimate.
Net revenue rose to $6.80 billion from $6.40 billion.
AbbVie said it expected 2017 adjusted earnings of $5.44 to
$5.54 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $5.47.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)