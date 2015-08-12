UPDATE 2-AbbVie to seek approval for potential blockbuster leukemia drug

(Adds analyst comment, ongoing studies in other blood cancers)
By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 12 AbbVie Inc on Wednesday said its
experimental treatment for a form of leukemia associated with a
gene mutation met its main goal in a mid-stage trial and that
the company would seek U.S. approval of the medicine, which
analysts have said has blockbuster sales potential.
AbbVie, developing the drug venetoclax with Switzerland's
Roche Holding AG, said it would unveil data from the
Phase II trial at an upcoming medical meeting and will seek U.S.
marketing approval for the product this year.
The drug was tested in patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL) who had a so-called 17p gene deletion that has
been associated with aggressive cancer and survival of less than
2 to 3 years after diagnosis. The trial included patients with
relapsed or advanced CLL, or those who had previously been
untreated.
Venetoclax achieved its target overall response rate in the
study, meaning it reduced the number of cancer cells by at least
a predefined margin, the drugmakers said.
Brokerage Cowen and Co has predicted the medicine, if
approved, could capture annual sales of $2 billion by 2020. It
works by blocking BCL-2, a protein that prevents
self-destruction of defective or cancerous cells in the body.
"Venetoclax may help restore the natural process that allows
these leukemic cells to self-destruct," Sandra Horning, Roche's
chief medical officer, said in a release.
Safety of the drug was similar to that seen in earlier
trials, with no unexpected new issues, AbbVie said
The FDA earlier this year granted "breakthrough therapy"
status to the drug for previously treated CLL patients with the
gene deletion, a designation that can help speed regulatory
review.
"Given the mechanism of the drug, it represents a strong
candidate to be used across a range of blood cancers," Deutsche
Bank said in a research note on Wednesday. It is also being
studied in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and
multiple myeloma.
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-progressing blood
cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes, a
type of white blood cell. Almost 15,000 new U.S. cases are
diagnosed each year.
About 3 to 10 percent of CLL patients have the 17p deletion
when diagnosed, but it is found in 30 to 50 percent of patients
who have relapsed or advanced disease, AbbVie said.
Abbvie shares fell 1 percent in morning trading, amid a 1.5
percent decline for the broad stock market. Roche shares fell
2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)