Sandoz starts late-stage trial with copy of AbbVie's Humira drug

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
LONDON Dec 18 Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, said on Wednesday it had initiated a late-stage clinical trial with its so-called biosimilar version of AbbVie's best-selling drug Humira.
It is Sandoz's sixth copy of a biotech medicine to enter Phase III trials and could represent a major prize, since the Humira drug for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease is the world's top-selling prescription product with sales of around $10 billion a year.
The trial will study patients with moderate to severe plaque-type psoriasis and is designed to support registration in the United States and Europe.
Creating copies of such antibody drugs is complicated because they are produced in living cells, bringing inevitable unpredictability. As a result, copies can only ever be "similar", not exact replicas.
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
March 30 President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa