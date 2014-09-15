EU to decide on $52 bln AbbVie, Shire deal by Oct. 16

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 European Union competition regulators will decide by Oct. 16 whether to clear U.S. drugmaker AbbVie's 32 billion pounds (51.99 billion US dollar) bid for Irish peer Shire Plc, the European Commission said on Monday.
The deal will help Chicago-based AbbVie cut both its U.S. tax bill and its dependence on its top-selling arthritis drug Humira which will lose its patent protection in 2016.
The EU antitrust authority can either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions if it sees potential competition issues resulting from the takeover.
The deal is the latest consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry. The Commission is now reviewing a bid by U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly for Swiss peer Novartis, and U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings' offer for Biomet Inc.
(1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports