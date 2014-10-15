版本:
Shire says AbbVie should not renege on merger deal

LONDON Oct 15 London-listed pharmaceutical firm Shire plc said it believed AbbVie should proceed with its $54.7 billion takeover after AbbVie on Tuesday said it could reconsider its support for the deal.

Tough new U.S. government rules on corporate "inversion" deals announced last month could reduce the attractiveness of the tie-up.

"The Board of Shire believes that AbbVie should proceed with the recommended offer on the agreed terms in accordance with the Cooperation Agreement," Shire said on Wednesday.

"The Board will meet to consider the current situation and a further announcement will be made in due course." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
