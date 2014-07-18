版本:
AbbVie CEO says tax is not primary reason for buying Shire

LONDON, July 18 Pharmaceutical firm AbbVie's chairman and chief executive said tax benefits were not the main reason it bought London-listed Shire.

Richard Gonzalez told analysts on a conference call on Friday that tax was "clearly a benefit", but it was not the primary rationale behind the $55 billion deal, adding that the tie-up had compelling financial and strategic attractions.

AbbVie will cut its tax level to about 13 percent after it re-domiciles in Britain following the deal. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)
