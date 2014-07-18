AbbVie CEO says tax is not primary reason for buying Shire

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
LONDON, July 18 Pharmaceutical firm AbbVie's chairman and chief executive said tax benefits were not the main reason it bought London-listed Shire.
Richard Gonzalez told analysts on a conference call on Friday that tax was "clearly a benefit", but it was not the primary rationale behind the $55 billion deal, adding that the tie-up had compelling financial and strategic attractions.
AbbVie will cut its tax level to about 13 percent after it re-domiciles in Britain following the deal. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.