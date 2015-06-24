UPDATE 1-AbbVie hepatitis C cocktail succeeds in late-stage study

(Adds details, background)
June 24 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday
that its hepatitis C cocktail Viekira Pak was effective whether
or not it was used in combination with the compound ribavirin
against the most common form of the disease, according to data
from a late-stage study.
Viekira Pak, a combination of the drugs Viekirax and
Exviera, was approved in December for use as both a standalone
treatment and in tandem with ribavirin, a broad-spectrum
antiviral approved in 1998.
All the patients in the study showed a sustained response to
Viekira Pak as a standalone treatment after 12 weeks of
treatment, AbbVie said.
The late-stage study on which the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration based its decision to approve Viekira Pak in
December showed it cured 91-100 percent of all patients with the
infection.
Viekira Pak is one of three treatments for the
liver-scarring disease fighting to corner the lion's share of
the multi-billion dollar market and competes with Gilead
Sciences Inc's Sovaldi and Harvoni, and Johnson &
Johnson's Olysio.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon
Jennings)