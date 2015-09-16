AbbVie drug reduces bleeding in uterine fibroid patients

Sept 16 AbbVie Inc said preliminary
results from a mid-stage study showed that its experimental drug
reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women suffering from uterine
fibroids.
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop on
the wall of the uterus.
Women suffering from the condition often experience heavy
menstrual bleeding and pain.
The company intends to begin a late-stage trial by the first
quarter of 2016.
Hot flushes, headache, nausea and vomiting were some of the
adverse events observed during the trial, the company said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)