US FTC says AbbVie, Teva broke law in reaching AndroGel agreement

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Drug companies AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd were sued by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday for allegedly illegally preventing generic production of AndroGel, used by men with low testosterone.
The FTC accused AbbVie of filing "baseless" patent infringement lawsuits against generic drug companies to stop them from making cheaper versions of AndroGel.
AbbVie subsequently reached an agreement with Teva which delayed Teva from entering the generic AndroGel market, the FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1