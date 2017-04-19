AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials

April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday
that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals
of two late-stage studies.
The trials evaluated the effect of veliparib, in combination
with a chemotherapy regimen, on patients with non-small cell
lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer.
Veliparib belongs to a closely watched class of new
medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved
in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells.
