AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials

April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.

The trials evaluated the effect of veliparib, in combination with a chemotherapy regimen, on patients with non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

Veliparib belongs to a closely watched class of new medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
