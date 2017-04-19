UPDATE 1-AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials

(Adds background on similar drugs, share move)
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday
that its experimental cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the
main goals of two late-stage studies.
The trials evaluated the effect of veliparib, in combination
with a chemotherapy regimen, on patients with non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple-negative breast cancer.
In one trial, the combination treatment failed to improve
the overall survival of NSCLC patients, who had smoked within
the past 12 months and had more than 100 smoking events in their
lifetime.
In another trial, which evaluated the treatment on patients
with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, the drug did not
achieve the complete pathologic response.
Veliparib belongs to a closely watched class of new
medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved
in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells.
The only approved drugs in the class include AstraZeneca
Plc's Lynparza, also known as olaparib, and Tesaro Inc's
niraparib.
Tesaro's niraparib won the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's approval for the treatment of recurrent ovarian
cancer late in March this year.
Other experimental PARP inhibitors include Clovis Oncology
Inc's rucaparib and Pfizer Inc's talazoparib.
Abbvie's shares were marginally down after the bell on
Wednesday.
