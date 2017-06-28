UPDATE 3-Meat processor cuts deal with ABC in 'pink slime' defamation case

(Adds background on case)
By Timothy Mclaughlin
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a
closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting
Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on
Wednesday.
BPI had claimed ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co, and
Avila defamed the company by calling its ground-beef product
“pink slime” and making errors and omissions in a 2012 report.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
BPI's signature product, commonly mixed into ground beef, is
made from beef chunks, including trimmings, and exposed to
bursts of ammonium hydroxide to kill E. coli and other
contaminants.
"While this has not been an easy road to travel, it was
necessary to begin rectifying the harm we suffered as a result
of what we believed to be biased and baseless reporting in
2012," South Dakota-based BPI said in a statement.
"Through this process, we have again established what we all
know to be true about Lean Finely Textured Beef: it is beef, and
is safe, wholesome, and nutritious."
ABC stood by its reporting, which it has said deserved
protection under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment which
guarantees freedom of religion, speech and the press.
"Throughout this case, we have maintained that our reports
accurately presented the facts and views of knowledgeable people
about this product," ABC said in a statement confirming the
settlement.
"Although we have concluded that continued litigation of
this case is not in the company's interests, we remain committed
to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer's right to
know about the products they purchase."
The trial began earlier this month in the tiny town of Elk
Point, South Dakota, and had been expected to last eight weeks.
BPI had claimed up to $1.9 billion in damages, which could
have been tripled to $5.7 billion under South Dakota's
Agricultural Food Products Disparagement Act.
During its reports, ABC used the term "pink slime" more than
350 times across six different media platforms including TV and
online, Dan Webb, an attorney for BPI, said during opening
statements on June 5.
In the aftermath of ABC's broadcasts, BPI closed three of
its four processing plants and said its revenue dropped 80
percent to $130 million.
Attorneys for ABC countered that the term was commonly used
before ABC's reports and said that BPI's business was already
suffering.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Phil Berlowitz)