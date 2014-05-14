CORRECTED-Disney's ABC network adds shows from Spielberg, Rhimes, Marvel

(Corrects Shonda Rhimes' name in lede)
By Ronald Grover
May 12 ABC, the third-ranked U.S. television
network, said on Tuesday it would add shows produced by Steven
Spielberg and Shonda Rhimes, the producer of "Grey's Anatomy"
and "Scandal," to its prime-time lineup this fall.
Rhimes's new show, "How to Get Away with Murder," a legal
drama starring Oscar-nominated actress Viola Davis, will air on
Thursday nights with the producer's other two shows, setting up
an all-Rhimes night.
The network, owned by the Walt Disney Co, will add
another show from Disney's Marvel action hero-generating unit,
with the mid-season show "Marvel's Agent Carter" based on its
blockbuster "Captain America" movies. "Marvel's Agents of
S.H.I.E.L.D." returns for a second season.
Paul Lee, president of ABC Entertainment, didn't say where
on the schedule he intends to slot Spielberg's "The Whispers," a
science fiction show, in which aliens invade Earth and use
children to help them.
The network scheduled two of its new comedies on Tuesday
night, including "Selfie," a show about a woman who has 263,000
online followers of her tweets, posts and selfie photos and who
hires a marketing guru to help her connect with people in real
life.
ABC's ratings fell by nearly 4 percent this season,
according to Nielsen ratings through May 4. They fell by 4
percent as well among the 18-to-49-year-old viewers that
advertisers most covet.
The network enjoyed a late-season boost in ratings,
finishing first over the last three weeks in that age group,
according to Nielsen.
"Grey's Anatomy" will return for an eleventh season after
ratings for the venerable medical drama improved by 7 percent,
its best showing in three years, the network also said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)