Acquisitions boost Abcam full-year profit

Sept 10 British biotechnology company Abcam Plc
reported a 19.4 percent rise in profit, helped by the
first full-year contribution of its acquisition of smaller peers
Epitomics and Ascent Scientific.
The Cambridge, UK-based company, which produces and
distributes antibodies and test kits for research, said it
expected market conditions to remain challenging, especially in
the Unites States, where the latest wave of budget cuts, or
"sequestration" came into effect on March 1.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 46.6 million pounds
($73.26 million) for the year ended June 30 from 39 million
pounds a year earlier. ()
Revenue rose 24.9 percent to 122.2 million pounds million
pounds.
Abcam shares closed at 470.5 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.