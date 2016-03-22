Spain's Abengoa seen winning more time for bankruptcy talks

MADRID, March 22 Spain's Abengoa is
seen winning more time for talks aimed at avoiding bankruptcy as
more creditors have agreed to back debt restructuring plan and
inject new emergency liquidity, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The engineering and energy company, struggling with a
9.4-billion-euro ($10.6 billion) debt pile, is in pre-insolvency
talks with lenders and has until March 28 to win their backing
and avoid becoming Spain's largest ever bankruptcy.
The sources said more than 60 percent of the firm's
creditors were now expected to sign off on the debt agreement by
next Monday while Abengoa said on Tuesday it would receive a new
credit line of 137 million euros from creditors.
The two elements could convince a Seville court to give
Abengoa an additional seven months to reach the 75 percent
creditor acceptance threshold for the restructuring plan, the
sources added.
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul
Day)