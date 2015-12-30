Abengoa hopes for agreement with creditors before end-March deadline

MADRID Dec 30 Abengoa , the Spanish company trying to avert becoming the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy, said on Wednesday it hoped to reach agreement with creditors before a legal deadline of March 28.

Abengoa said it currently had 39.5 percent of the share capital of its Abengoa Yield unit tied up as financial backing on loans. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)