Banks pile up pressure on Abengoa to seek alternative financing

MADRID Dec 15 Creditor banks in Abengoa are piling up pressure on the Spanish energy and engineering firm to find alternative emergency financing and avoid becoming Spain's largest-ever bankruptcy, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a meeting held on Monday between Abengoa and the lenders to agree on emergency financing did not reach any conclusion and that the banks would now discuss with investment funds a potential cash injection in the company.

The lenders have also approached Spain's government lending arm, the Official Credit Institute (ICO), over a potential loan of 15 million to 20 million euros ($16.5 million - $22 million), one of the sources said.

Abengoa, the banks and ICO declined to comment.

A new meeting between Abengoa, which urgently needs 100 million euros to pay salaries and keep operating, and its creditors is scheduled for Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)