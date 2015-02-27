Spain's Abengoa issues $279 mln in exchangeable bonds

MADRID Feb 27 Spanish engineering and clean energy company Abengoa said on Friday it had issued a $279 million bond exchangeable into shares of one of its subsidiaries, with a 5.125 percent coupon.

The deal was Abengoa's first attempt to tap the public debt markets since a sell-off in its bonds late last year. The new bonds, which mature on March 5, 2017, can be converted into shares in Abengoa Yield Plc, a U.S.-listed vehicle which holds operating assets and is run for dividends.

The issue was another step in deconsolidating Abengoa Yield from indebted Abengoa's balance sheet, Thomson Reuters market news and analysis service IFR reported this week, after the Spanish firm recently reduced its controlling stake in the U.S. unit to 51 percent.

Abengoa had initially said it would issue about $300 million in exchangeable bonds. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Anand Basu)