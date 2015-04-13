版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 00:41 BJT

Abengoa plans 375m five-year bond following investor meetings

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa is planning a 375m five-year non-call life bond following investor meetings this week, according to a lead bank on the deal.

Lunch meetings will take place in London and Paris on Tuesday, April 14, with separate teams attending, before continuing with a breakfast presentation and one-on-ones in London on Wednesday and one-one-ones in Frankfurt on Thursday. Leads are HSBC and Citigroup. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)
