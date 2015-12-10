Abengoa confirms it has not repaid commercial paper

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Abengoa said it had not paid six
notes issued under its commercial paper programme at maturity in
a stock market notice on Thursday.
The Spanish energy company made the announcement further to
a notice given on December 4 relating to the negotiations with
its financial creditors, which are being held under the
protection of article 5 bis of the Spanish insolvency law.
IFR reported earlier on Thursday that market participants
were seeking to determine whether Abengoa repaid commercial
paper last week, as a failure to pay could trigger payouts on
the Spanish energy company's credit default swaps.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)