Abengoa confirms it has not repaid commercial paper

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Abengoa said it had not paid six notes issued under its commercial paper programme at maturity in a stock market notice on Thursday.

The Spanish energy company made the announcement further to a notice given on December 4 relating to the negotiations with its financial creditors, which are being held under the protection of article 5 bis of the Spanish insolvency law.

IFR reported earlier on Thursday that market participants were seeking to determine whether Abengoa repaid commercial paper last week, as a failure to pay could trigger payouts on the Spanish energy company's credit default swaps.

(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)