UPDATE 2-Abengoa confirms it has not repaid commercial paper

By Robert Smith
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Abengoa said in a stock market notice
on Thursday that it had not repaid notes issued under its
commercial paper programme, prompting ISDA to evaluate whether
payouts will be triggered on the company's credit default swaps.
The Spanish energy company made the announcement further to
a notice given on December 4 relating to the negotiations with
its creditors, which are being held under the protection of
article 5 bis of the Spanish insolvency law.
ISDA's credit derivatives determinations committee made an
unusual split decision on whether a bankruptcy event had
occurred at Abengoa on Tuesday. This said the company's
announcement of pre-insolvency proceedings triggered a
bankruptcy under its 2003 credit derivatives definitions, but
not under its updated 2014 definitions.
Market sources say almost all outstanding Abengoa CDS
contracts are written under the updated definitions.
Abengoa announced on November 25 that it would enter
pre-insolvency proceedings, giving it up to four months to reach
an agreement with creditors to avoid a full-blown insolvency
process and a potential bankruptcy. This is the first day the
company stopped paying commercial paper, according to the
notice.
The notice said Abengoa has not paid the following
instruments: a US$3.8m note maturing on November 25, a US$1.5m
note maturing the same day, a 2.25m note maturing on December
2, a 1.1m note maturing on December 3, a 1.104m note maturing
on December 10 and a 4.4m note also maturing on December 10.
The notes were all issued under Abengoa's 750m
Euro-Commercial Paper programme, taking the form of zero-coupon
debt. This means holders did not benefit from interest payments
and would only realise returns if the notes were repaid at
maturity.
IFR reported earlier on Thursday that market participants
were seeking to determine whether Abengoa repaid commercial
paper last week, as a failure to pay could trigger payouts on
the Spanish energy company's credit default
swaps.
A general interest question has now been posted to ISDA's
credit derivatives determinations committee, to determine
whether a failure to pay event has occurred. The question cites
the stock market notice.
The committee has accepted the request and will meet to
decide whether a credit event has occurred at midday on Friday.
