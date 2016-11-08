Spanish court signs off on Abengoa restructuring deal

MADRID Nov 8 A Spanish court on Tuesday said it had signed off on the debt restructuring plan of Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa which should allow the company to avoid bankruptcy.

The company said last month that the plan had received the backing of over 75 percent of its creditors, the level needed to avert Abengoa filing for Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy. (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)