UPDATE 1-Spain's Abengoa denies it has been advised to increase rights issue

MADRID Aug 14 Spanish energy group Abengoa , which has been struggling to reassure investors over its finances, denied a report on Friday saying that banks had advised it to increase the size of a planned rights issue to.

The engineering and renewable energy company has been under intense scrutiny after slashing its 2015 cash flow target in recent weeks and announcing a surprise 650 million-euro ($724 million) rights issue.

Banks were telling Abengoa to raise the capital hike to 800 million euros, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg added other options included finding an investor in Europe or the Middle East to underpin the share sale.

"No bank has advised (Abengoa) to change the size of the rights issue," a spokeswoman for the firm said.

Abengoa has not disclosed which banks are working with it on its rights issue, which is expected in September and the company says will partially be used to pay back debt.

Shares in Abengoa, which builds and runs biofuel and thermal solar plants, plunged to record lows this week, as did bond prices.

It has 6.6 billion euros of net debt, and the company is also planning 500 million euros worth of asset sales by early next year to reduce its borrowings.

But investors' concerns over the complexity of Abengoa's multiple debt issuances and open credit lines have yet to fade, and many are awaiting more details of the rights issue.

Tranche B Abengoa shares, which carry fewer voting rights, were down 0.4 percent at 1500 GMT, having earlier hit another record low of 0.925 euros per share. Its other Spanish-listed shares were down 9.5 percent.

Short positions in the company's B stock have risen to 8.5 percent of its equity, compared with just below 7 percent before it announced the rights issue.

Funds such as Blackrock and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group were among those with short positions, data from the stock market regulator showed.

Some analysts had already suggested Abengoa may have to increase the size of its rights issue. Researchers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated that in a worst case scenario, Abengoa could face a 1 billion-euro funding gap in the second half of 2015.

They added in a note from Aug. 4 that for now the planned capital increase and asset sales could be sufficient, however.

($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Additional reporting by Robert Smith at IFR; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)