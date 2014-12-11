BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa to cut stake in U.S. unit Abengoa Yield

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Dec 11 Spain's Abengoa
* Says intends to cut its stake in Abengoa Yield
* Says will sell 10.6 million shares in Abengoa Yield
* Says will not cut stake in Abengoa Yield below 51 percent
* Says will step up asset sales to Abengoa Yield
* Says 2 asset sales worth up to $200 mln under discussion
* Says will bring in new business partners in Abengoa Greenfield subsidiary Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.